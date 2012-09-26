UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Iranian President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Wednesday Tehran is capable of
neutralizing all efforts to sabotage its nuclear facilities and
repeated that Iran is ready for dialogue with the United States.
Speaking about possible sabotage of its nuclear facilities,
Ahmadinejad told reporters through an interpreter that Iran was
"capable of avoiding and neutralizing these efforts."
At a news conference in which he spoke through an
interpreter, Ahmadinejad also said: "We are ready for a dialogue
(with the United States) and a resolution of problems ... We
have never had any problems with the people of the United
States."