By Brian Winter
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 WikiLeaks founder Julian
Assange, speaking via a choppy video feed from his virtual house
arrest in London, lashed out at U.S. President Barack Obama on
Wednesday for supporting freedom of speech in the Middle East
while simultaneously "persecuting" his organization for leaking
diplomatic cables.
Assange, who has been holed up in the Ecuadorean Embassy
since June to avoid extradition, made the comments at a packed
event on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
Assange mocked Obama for defending free speech in the Arab
world in an address to the United Nations on Tuesday, pointing
to his own experience as evidence that Obama has "done more to
criminalize free speech than any other U.S. president."
"It must have come as a surprise to the Egyptian teenagers
who washed American teargas out of their eyes (during the Arab
Spring) to hear that the U.S. supported change in the Middle
East," Assange said.
"It's time for President Obama to keep his word ... and for
the U.S. to cease its persecution of WikiLeaks," he said.
Assange's combative comments, plus statements made by
Ecuadorean Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino and his other allies
at the event, suggested no solution is in sight to the
diplomatic standoff surrounding the 41-year-old Australian.
British authorities have surrounded the Ecuadorean Embassy
and said if Assange sets foot outside, they will arrest him and
extradite him to Sweden to face rape and sexual assault
allegations.
Assange's lawyers and Ecuador's government fear that could
lead in turn to extradition to the United States, where they say
he would face "inhumane" prison conditions and even the death
penalty.
Assange, who looked to be in good health as he sat at a desk
in front of a bookshelf and addressed the 150 or so people at
the event, said Britain and Sweden have so far refused to
provide guarantees he would not be extradited to the United
States.
U.S. and European government sources have countered that the
United States has issued no criminal charges or launched any
attempts to extradite Assange.
IN BRITAIN'S COURT
Patino is scheduled to meet with British Foreign Secretary
William Hague in New York on Thursday to discuss Assange, and he
said there are "multiple paths" that could lead out of the
standoff. Yet, in an interview with Reuters following the U.N.
event, Patino made clear that Ecuador is not willing to cede
much ground.
"The ball's in their court right now," Patino said.
Patino held in his hands a mimeographed copy of an 1880
agreement signed between Britain and Ecuador, which he said
prohibits extradition in cases such as Assange's. He said he
would show the document to Hague on Thursday.
Patino rigorously defended Ecuador's decision to grant
political asylum to Assange, expressing disbelief that Britain
is "determined" to arrest the former computer hacker even though
he said there are no criminal charges against him. "This means
you have reason to suspect he's being persecuted," Patino said.
He said Assange is in relatively good spirits but expressed
concern his physical and psychological condition could
deteriorate.
"I think of myself, how I'd react in that situation, not
being able to go outside, being isolated," Patino said. "It's
practically like being jailed."