UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon said on Tuesday the "door may be closing, for good"
on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,
saying the continued growth of Jewish settlements undercuts
peace.
"The two-state solution is the only sustainable option. Yet
the door may be closing, for good," Ban told the U.N. General
Assembly. "The continued growth of Israeli settlements in the
occupied Palestinian territory seriously undermines efforts
towards peace. We must break this dangerous impasse."
In an apparent reference to recent comments by Israeli,
Iranian and U.S. officials, Ban also told the 193-nation
assembly at the opening of its annual gathering of world leaders
that he rejected threats of military action by one state against
another.
While he did not specify which countries he was talking
about, after criticizing Israeli settlement building, Ban told
the assembly: "I also reject both the language of
delegitimization and threats of potential military action by one
state against another. Any such attacks would be devastating."
On the question of Syria's 18-month conflict, Ban said the
world must "stop the violence and flows of arms to both sides,
and set in motion a Syrian-led transition as soon as possible."
"The international community should not look the other way
as violence spirals out of control," he said. "Brutal human
rights abuses continue to be committed, mainly by the
government, but also by opposition."
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and U.S. President Barack
Obama are also due to address the assembly on Tuesday morning.