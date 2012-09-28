(Corrects to state that Ban was between meetings when he took
call)
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 A pair of Canadian radio
comedians said on Thursday it took them less then an hour to get
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on the phone during
international diplomacy's busiest week - by pretending to be
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
Ban was between meetings at the U.N. General Assembly of
world leaders on Wednesday when he took a phone call from Quebec
comedy duo "The Masked Avengers," famous for tricking
celebrities and politicians.
The pair said in a statement that the impersonator of the
prime minister, who is known for his helmet-like coiffure,
apologized to Ban for not being able to attend the U.N. General
Assembly meeting in New York because he was too busy combing his
hair with super glue.
During the five-minute discussion, the pair also said they
asked him to speak with National Hockey League Commissioner Gary
Bettman to press for a Quebec City hockey team. It was at this
point in the conversation - which switched between English and
French - they said Ban realized he was being pranked.
Ban has more than 120 meetings with world leaders during the
U.N. General Assembly this week and his spokesman described the
prank call as not "the best use of his time."
"The Secretary-General quickly understood that it was a
prank, and he took it in the way that it was intended, as a
joke," Ban's spokesman said. "It's a busy time of year, and the
Secretary-General has a considerable amount to do, so it wasn't
the best use of his time, but these things happen."
The same radio duo, Sébastien Trudel and Marc-Antoine
Audette of Montreal radio station CKOI-FM, also duped U.S.
Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin just days
before the 2008 election by pretending to be French President
Nicolas Sarkozy and convincing her to accept an invitation to
hunt baby seals.
Their other victims have included U.S. business tycoon
Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and rock stars
Bono and Mick Jagger.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Walsh)