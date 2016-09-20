UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 Brazil's new President
Michel Temer told the international community on Tuesday that
the impeachment of his predecessor Dilma Rousseff was conducted
with "absolute respect" for the constitution.
Temer, who was sworn in last month after the dismissal of
Rousseff, said in an address to the United Nations General
Assembly that his task now was to restore economic growth and
create work for millions of Brazilians who lost their jobs in
the current recession. Temer said confidence is beginning to
return to the economy.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Franklin Paul)