UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff on Tuesday criticized the United States for
spying and said Brazil would adopt legislation and technology to
protect it from illegal interception of communications.
"Meddling in such a manner in the lives and affairs of other
countries is a breach of international law and as such it is an
affront to the principles that should otherwise govern relations
among countries, especially among friendly nations," Rousseff
told the annual gathering of world leaders at the United
Nations.