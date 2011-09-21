* Brazil president: Still time to stop crisis spillover
* Rousseff calls on United Nations to stop 'currency war'
* Says countries should coordinate fiscal, monetary policy
* Says developed countries should stimulate economy
By Walter Brandimarte
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 The president of
Brazil, Dilma Rousseff, on Wednesday told the United Nations
that fast-growing emerging economies can play a vital role to
help stem the global economic crisis, marking the latest move
by developing countries to become the equals of the world's
traditional powers.
Rousseff, the first woman to open the UN General Assembly,
said "there is still time" to stop the crisis from spreading
further if emerging and developed countries work together,
saying that the emerging economies are "able and willing" to
help solve the crisis.
"This crisis is too serious to be managed by a small group
of countries," she said. "Their governments and central banks
continue to bear greater responsibility in taking the process
forward. Yet as all countries suffer the consequences, all of
them have the right to participate in the solutions."
Brazil, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, is
part of the BRICS group of emerging market powers, which also
includes Russia, India, China and South Africa. Brazil earlier
this month moved to spearhead an effort by the BRICS group to
support the crisis-hit euro zone by making coordinated
purchases of euro zone government bonds.
Early this summer, the growing dissatisfaction by emerging
countries that they remain relegated to peripheral roles in
world affairs was highlighted by the jockeying over the naming
of a new head to the International Monetary Fund. The
developing countries expressed strong displeasure with the
IMF's tradition of having a European at its helm, although the
appointment of Christine Lagarde upheld that tradition.
Rousseff on Wednesday called for greater cooperation
between countries. She urged countries to stop what she termed
a "currency war" and to fight protectionism, saying that mutual
scrutiny of fiscal and monetary policies would help to avoid
fallout that then sparks a vicious circle of defensive
reactions.
Brazil and other developing countries have long complained
about the easy monetary policy of the United States, which has
resulted in massive dollar inflows into fast-growing emerging
markets that offer investors much higher yields. The
appreciation in Brazil's currency, the real, has hurt exports
and sparked complaints by business that there ability to create
jobs has been hurt.
But Rousseff also lambasted the use of fixed-exchange rates
that lead to currency manipulation -- a veiled criticism of
China.
"Controls must be imposed on the currency war through the
adoption of floating exchange rate regimes," Rousseff said.
"That means putting an end to exchange rate manipulation both
by excessively expansionary monetary policies and by the
stratagem of fixed exchange rates."
Failure to coordinate efforts between members of the United
Nations and other multilateral institutions such as the IMF
could cause a "grave political and social rift" that would
engulf even more resilient economies, she warned.
"Like other emerging countries, Brazil has thus far been
less affected by the global crisis. But we know that our
capacity to resist it is not unlimited," Rousseff said,
highlighting the growing anxiety among developing countries
about the escalating debt crisis in the euro zone.
In a meeting on Tuesday, U.S. President Barack Obama and
Rousseff agreed to deepen discussions about the European debt
crisis in the next few days.
That discussion will be carried on by U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner and Brazil's finance minister, Guido
Mantega, in Washington, on the sidelines of the IMF meeting,
Brazil's Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota said.
Rousseff said developed countries need coordinated policies
to stimulate their crisis-weakened economies.
"The solution of the debt crisis must be combined with
economic growth," she said. "There are glaring signs that many
advanced economies are on the threshold of recession, which
will significantly hinder the solving of their fiscal
problems."
Along with the pressure by Brazil and other key emerging
market countries for a bigger role at the IMF, they have
pressed for permanent seats at the UN Security Council as part
of a bid for a greater say in world affairs.
Rousseff on Wednesday said the legitimacy of the Security
Council hangs on its reform. "With each passing year," she
said, "it becomes more urgent to solve the Council's lack of
representativeness, which undermines its credibility and
effectiveness."
(Editing by Leslie Adler)