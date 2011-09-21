(corrects to adopting free-floating exchange regimes)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 Nations should halt currency wars by adopting free-floating exchange regimes, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday, adding that Brazil was not invincible against the global crisis.

"Controls must be imposed on the currency war through the adoption of floating exchange rate regimes," she said in a speech at the opening of the U.N. General Assembly session.

"That means putting an end to exchange rate manipulation both by excessively expansionary monetary policies and by the stratagem of fixed exchange rates," she said. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Bill Trott)