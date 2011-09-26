UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 China's foreign minister told the United Nations on Monday his country will become more open and focused on sustainable economic development.

"The world will see a more open China with more sustainable development and greater social harmony," Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi said in a speech to the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly in New York.

While noting that China's economy was now the second largest after the United States, Yang cautioned that it remained "a developing country with a large population, weak economic foundation and serious imbalance and lack of coordination in its development."

He said China would continue reforming and upgrading its economy to focus more on scientific and technological innovation.

Yang also said the G20 and other emerging markets should play a bigger role in global economic governance and supporting economic recovery around the world.

"China supports the transition of the G20 (Group of 20) from a a short-term crisis response mechanism to a long-term mechanism of economic governance," Yang said.

"The G20 should play a bigger role in global economic governance and in promoting the full recovery and growth of the world economy," he said.

Yang added that countries should work toward the creation of a "fair, just, inclusive and orderly financial system and increase the voice of emerging markets and developing countries."

He also said momentum must be generated for a global economic recovery.

"The underlying impact of the international financial crisis has yet to dissipate, and economic recovery is still fragile and uneven," Yang said.