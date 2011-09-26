UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 China's foreign
minister told the United Nations on Monday his country will
become more open and focused on sustainable economic
development.
"The world will see a more open China with more sustainable
development and greater social harmony," Foreign Minister Yang
Jiechi said in a speech to the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly
in New York.
While noting that China's economy was now the second
largest after the United States, Yang cautioned that it
remained "a developing country with a large population, weak
economic foundation and serious imbalance and lack of
coordination in its development."
He said China would continue reforming and upgrading its
economy to focus more on scientific and technological
innovation.
Yang also said the G20 and other emerging markets should
play a bigger role in global economic governance and supporting
economic recovery around the world.
"China supports the transition of the G20 (Group of 20)
from a a short-term crisis response mechanism to a long-term
mechanism of economic governance," Yang said.
"The G20 should play a bigger role in global economic
governance and in promoting the full recovery and growth of the
world economy," he said.
Yang added that countries should work toward the creation
of a "fair, just, inclusive and orderly financial system and
increase the voice of emerging markets and developing
countries."
He also said momentum must be generated for a global
economic recovery.
"The underlying impact of the international financial
crisis has yet to dissipate, and economic recovery is still
fragile and uneven," Yang said.
