By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Cuba's President Raul
Castro, speaking at the United Nations for the first time, on
Saturday hailed renewed diplomatic ties with the United States
as "major progress" but slammed a U.S. trade embargo as the top
obstacle to Cuba's economic development.
Castro and U.S. President Barack Obama in December announced
a detente following more than half a century of animosity
between the former Cold War foes that culminated in the
restoration of diplomatic relations on July 20.
Although Obama has taken steps to ease trade and travel
restrictions, only the U.S. Congress can lift the full embargo
and that is not viewed as likely at the moment.
The embargo is "the main obstacle to our country's economic
development, while affecting other nations due to its
extraterritorial scope, and hurting the interests of American
citizens and companies," Castro told a U.N. summit of world
leaders on sustainable development.
"Such policy is rejected by 188 United Nations members
states that demand its removal," he said, referring to an annual
U.N. General Assembly resolution that has condemned the U.S.
embargo for more than two decades.
Cuba estimates the embargo has caused $121 billion in damage
to its economy. It has launched a campaign for the General
Assembly to again adopt the resolution calling for the embargo
to be lifted.
U.N. diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
that Washington is considering abstaining from the U.N. vote on
the resolution, provided the draft text is amended from previous
years to tone down the criticism of the United States.
Adoption of the resolution has become an annual ritual. The
United States and Israel have always voted against the
declaration. While the General Assembly's vote is nonbinding and
symbolic, it has served to highlight U.S. isolation regarding
Havana.
Castro is due to address the annual gathering of world
leaders at the U.N. General Assembly on Monday for the first
time as president. Castro, 84, took over from his ailing
brother, Fidel, provisionally in 2006 and definitively in 2008.
