By Hugh Bronstein
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 23 A political battle
should be waged to bring tax havens into the light and allow
governments to receive revenue currently lost in offshore
accounts, Ecuador's Foreign Minister Guillaume Long told the
United Nations General Assembly on Friday.
Trillion of dollars according to some estimates are sloshing
around the world's shadowy offshore havens, money that would
otherwise be available to improve government finances and, if
spent wisely, benefit their populations.
Ecuador estimates that an amount equal to 30 percent of its
gross domestic product is hidden from government oversight in
tax havens, Long said.
"To put an end to tax havens, to have these critical
resources for our development, we have to wage a political
battle," he said.
Long went on to call for establishment of an
intergovernmental body within the United Nations.
"It's time for the U.N. to take a much stronger stance
against tax dodging in general, tax havens in particular and in
favor of the broad issue of tax justice," Long said in an
interview earlier in the day.
A huge leak of documents from the Panama-based law firm
Mossack Fonseca this year showed how offshore firms are used to
stash the wealth of the rich and powerful, embarrassing several
world leaders.
In February, Ecuador will hold what it says is the world's
first public referendum asking voters if they want to prohibit
public servants, including elected officials, from holding money
in tax havens.
"The consequences of this are huge in terms of positioning
the fight against a practice that is really shameful for
humanity in the 20th century," Long said in the interview.
As incoming president of the G-77 group of nations, Ecuador
plans to push it's anti-tax haven agenda.
Other countries have taken stabs at the same problem. In
April, for example, Germany unveiled a plan that would create an
international network of registers that list the actual owners
of companies.
For Long, having an amount equivalent to one-third of the
developing country's economy hidden is an aberration.
"Imagine the economic progress that could have been made,
how much poverty could have been reduced, how we could have
reduced inequality if taxes had been paid and this money would
have been invested in our country," he told the General
Assembly.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Mary Milliken)