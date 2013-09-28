UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 Egyptian Foreign
Minister Nabil Fahmy said on Saturday the transitional phase of
government in Egypt should end "by next spring," replacing
leaders appointed after the army ousted elected president
Mohamed Mursi in July.
"Work is underway, in line with the Road Map, on several
tracks. It has so far succeeded in establishing the principles
of justice, freedom and democracy, as a basis for governance,"
Fahmy told the U.N. General Assembly.
"This will be followed by parliamentary elections, then
presidential elections, so that the transitional phase ends by
next spring," he said.