UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy said on Saturday the transitional phase of government in Egypt should end "by next spring," replacing leaders appointed after the army ousted elected president Mohamed Mursi in July.

"Work is underway, in line with the Road Map, on several tracks. It has so far succeeded in establishing the principles of justice, freedom and democracy, as a basis for governance," Fahmy told the U.N. General Assembly.

"This will be followed by parliamentary elections, then presidential elections, so that the transitional phase ends by next spring," he said.