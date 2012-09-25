UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 The United Nations must
"immediately" provide protection to areas liberated by rebels in
northern Syria, French President Francois Hollande said on
Tuesday, adding that President Bashar al-Assad's government had
no future on the international stage.
"The Syrian regime ... has no future among us," Hollande
said in his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
"Without any delay, I call upon the United Nations to provide
immediately to the Syrian people all the support it asks of us
and to protect liberated zones."
Hollande also warned Iran that Paris would not tolerate
Tehran continuing to flout its international obligations and to
threaten the stability of the region. He said France was ready
to impose new sanctions on Iran, along with its European Union
partners.