UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday the next round of European Union
sanctions over Iran's nuclear program would focus on the
financial industry and trade.
French President Francois Hollande earlier in the day told
the U.N. General Assembly that the EU was ready to impose a new
set of sanctions to increase pressure on Iran and force it back
to the negotiating table.
"(The sanctions will be) on the financial and trade side,"
Fabius said on the sidelines of the meeting.
Western sanctions on Iran tightened markedly this year with
an EU ban on crude oil purchases from Iran and U.S. sanctions
targeting banks that deal with Iran's central bank. Those
sanctions have not yielded tangible progress toward a diplomatic
solution.
Asked about the possibility of stronger sanctions against
Iran's central bank, Fabius said: "It could be that. (Those
sanctions) are not fully exhausted."
The U.S. government on Monday officially linked Iran's
state oil company to the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Corps a determination that enables Washington to apply new
sanctions on foreign banks dealing with the company.
U.N. diplomats say the possibility of further U.N. Security
Council sanctions is slim at the moment since Russia and China
are opposed to the idea. Senior foreign ministry officials from
the five permanent council members and Germany will meet on
Thursday in New York to discuss the situation in Iran.