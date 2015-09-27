(Adds details on meeting, background on France-Iran relations,
quotes from French official)
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 Iran can be a
facilitator in a political solution in Syria but President
Bashar al-Assad cannot be part of it, French President Francois
Hollande told his Iranian counterpart in a meeting on Sunday,
according to a French official.
"Iran is a player (in the region), but also a facilitator,"
said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"(Hollande) said that the question of Assad could not be offered
as an answer."
The meeting, the first between the two leaders since a
nuclear deal was reached in July between six global powers and
Iran, was aimed to help prepare a scheduled state visit by
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to France in mid-November to
boost business and political relations.
Despite a long history of commercial, political and social
links with Iran - in the 1970s late revolutionary leader
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei lived in exile near Paris - France
took one of the hardest lines of the six powers negotiating the
landmark nuclear accord.
The official said the two presidents had discussed the
situation in Yemen, Lebanon as well as Syria, adding that while
Hollande had offered his condolences to Rouhani over the Haj
tragedy, he cautioned that the incident should not add to
tension between Shi'ite-dominated Iran and its Sunni rival Saudi
Arabia.
"What Rouhani wanted was to show that Franco-Iran relations
have restarted bilaterally at a high-level after the nuclear
deal and so that in Paris we can talk in-depth about the other
subjects."
A senior French economic and political delegation traveled
to Tehran on Sept 21 to lay the groundwork for the first
business contracts between the two countries since July's
accord.
France's main business lobby group, the Medef, sent a
delegation comprising more than 130 firms, including companies
such as oil major <Total TOTF.PA>, planemaker Airbus
and car manufacturer Peugeot.
"We are working to simplify economic relations," the
official said. "We discussed sectors including technology,
energy, transport and cars, which once was very important for
us."
(Reporting By John Irish, Editing by Parisa Hafezi and Andrew
Hay)