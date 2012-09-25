* New French leader makes his first U.N. speech
* Hollande says Syria's Assad "has no future"
* France channels aid to rebel-held parts of Syria
By John Irish
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 The United Nations must
immediately provide protection to areas liberated by rebels in
Syria, French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday,
adding that President Bashar al-Assad's government has no future
on the international stage.
In his first speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Hollande
also warned Iran that France would not tolerate Tehran
continuing to flaunt its international obligations and
threatening the stability of the region.
"The Syrian regime ... has no future among us," Hollande
said. "Without any delay, I call upon the United Nations to
provide immediately to the Syrian people all the support it asks
of us and to protect liberated zones."
France in August started channeling aid to rebel-held parts
of Syria so that these safe havens could administer themselves
and help staunch an outflow of refugees. Rebel groups are waging
an 18-month-old revolt against Assad.
Civilians in rebel-held parts of Syria have suffered deadly
air strikes from Assad's forces. The French plan falls well
short of the foreign-protected safe haven the opposition says it
needs and offers little hope of relief to the worsening plight
of civilians fleeing the chaos.
Credible protection for "liberated" areas would require
no-fly zones patrolled by foreign aircraft, but there is little
chance of securing a U.N. Security Council mandate for such
action given the continuing opposition from veto-wielding
members Russia and China.
Western powers have also said they will not supply weapons
to the lightly armed Syrian rebels, who have few answers to
attacks by Assad's combat planes and helicopter gunships.
In a veiled reference to Russia's ongoing support of Syria's
government, Hollande said the U.N. Security Council has too
often failed due to inertia, division and blockage to stop wars
and end human-rights abuses.
"How long can we accept the paralysis at the U.N.?" Hollande
said from the U.N. podium.
FIRST U.N. APPEARANCE
The Socialist leader's conciliatory, understated manner is
an abrupt departure from Nicolas Sarkozy, the impulsive
conservative he replaced in May. But Hollande has increasingly
come under fire for a perceived inability to fight the economic
crisis, curb unemployment and tackle the Syria situation.
A poll on Sunday showed Hollande's public approval ratings
tumbling to their lowest level since he first took office,
reflecting that his post-election honeymoon is ending far more
quickly than that of Sarkozy.
After three months away from public life, Sarkozy, who
spearheaded the efforts to oust Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi,
broke his silence in July to call for a rapid international
intervention in Syria. The message appeared designed to increase
pressure on Hollande to engage more openly with Syrian
opposition groups.
On Tuesday, Hollande reiterated his promise to recognize an
all-inclusive provisional Syrian government, a step that French
diplomats say could legitimize more direct support to Syrian
rebels, including providing weapons.
France, under the previous Sarkozy administration, was also
the first of the six powers in talks with Iran to push for
tighter sanctions on Iranian oil and finance due to Western
concerns that Tehran is trying to built an atomic bomb.
Hollande has continued with that policy of increasing
sanctions, while encouraging Iran to resume negotiations.
On Tuesday, he accused Iran of continuing to develop its
nuclear weapons program - something Tehran denies. Iran says its
nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
"France cannot accept this action that threatens regional
security. With our European partners, we are, therefore, ready
to impose new sanctions," he said.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said the next round
of European Union sanctions over Iran's nuclear program would
focus on the financial industry and trade.