By Edith Honan
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 Four African countries
have agreed to divert a portion of revenue from oil, gold and
other resources to an innovative financing scheme that will
tackle childhood hunger, the United Nations official behind the
program said.
Mali, the Republic of Congo, Guinea and Niger will each year
contribute a portion of sales from gold, oil, phosphate and
uranium from their state companies. The countries will pay 10
cents for every barrel of oil and 60 cents for every gram of
gold into a fund managed by the U.N. children's agency UNICEF to
buy nutritional supplements at a reduced price.
"These extracted resources don't just belong to the heads of
state and the rich people," Philippe Douste-Blazy, the U.N.
under-secretary general for innovative finance for development
said in an interview. "It is an investment for the African
continent."
An announcement will be made on Monday on the sidelines of
the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations
General Assembly in New York.
The scheme, called UNITLIFE, is expected to generate $100
million per year starting in 2017, said Douste-Blazy, a former
foreign minister of France. He hopes to gradually add more
countries, and said he was hopeful sub-Saharan Africa's top oil
producers, Nigeria and Angola, will soon sign on.
Douste-Blazy points to his success with a similar program
that he helped launch, UNITAID, which provides long-term funding
for the treatment of HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis in
developing nations and is managed by the World Health
Organization.
Most of UNITAID's $300-million funding comes from a 1 Euro
($1.12) levy on air tickets from participants.
UNITLIFE will use the extractive industry levy to target
undernourishment in early childhood that causes stunted growth,
can lower a child's IQ and is associated with a lifetime of
increased health risks.
One in four people in sub-Saharan Africa is undernourished,
while about 40 percent suffer from stunted growth, United
Nations data showed. For the poorest countries, the economic
cost is about 6 percent of their gross domestic product.
A 20 percent reduction in incidents of stunted growth could
lead to an 11 percent rise in per capita income, according to
UNITLIFE estimates.
Douste-Blazy sees innovative financing schemes such as
UNITLIFE as a viable alternative to sovereign wealth funds for
resource-rich countries that struggle to provide basic services,
and is already at work on the next idea.
"The next big thing is education," he said.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Grant McCool)