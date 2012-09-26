NEW YORK, Sept 26 Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad said on Wednesday he hopes scheduled talks with
Argentina over two bombings of Jewish targets in Buenos Aires in
the 1990s will lead to better ties.
Argentina announced on Tuesday that the countries' foreign
ministers will meet in New York to discuss the attacks, in which
Iran is alleged to have played a role. Iran has denied any
participation in the bombings.
There were "misunderstandings" in Iran's ties with Argentina
due to the "interference and the meddling of others,"
Ahmadinejad told a news conference in New York. "I am hopeful
that the dialogue of the two foreign ministers can lay the
foundations ... to realize this goal" of better relations.