UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 British Prime Minister David Cameron's office said on Wednesday he and the Iranian president agreed that London and Tehran should work to improve ties and that it was crucial to reach a long-term deal in nuclear talks between Iran and major powers.

"The Prime Minister met President (Hassan) Rouhani of Iran this morning at the United Nations in New York, the first such meeting since the Iranian Revolution in 1979," Cameron's spokesperson's office said in a statement.

"The PM and President acknowledged that there had been significant differences between their countries in the past, and agreed that we should seek to progressively improve our bilateral relationship," it said, adding "it was vital to seize the opportunity of securing a comprehensive (atomic) agreement." (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau. Editing by Jason Szep)