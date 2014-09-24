UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 British Prime Minister
David Cameron's office said on Wednesday he and the Iranian
president agreed that London and Tehran should work to improve
ties and that it was crucial to reach a long-term deal in
nuclear talks between Iran and major powers.
"The Prime Minister met President (Hassan) Rouhani of Iran
this morning at the United Nations in New York, the first such
meeting since the Iranian Revolution in 1979," Cameron's
spokesperson's office said in a statement.
"The PM and President acknowledged that there had been
significant differences between their countries in the past, and
agreed that we should seek to progressively improve our
bilateral relationship," it said, adding "it was vital to seize
the opportunity of securing a comprehensive (atomic) agreement."
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau. Editing by Jason Szep)