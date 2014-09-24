(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 British Prime Minister
David Cameron's office said on Wednesday he and Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani agreed that the two countries should
work to improve ties and it was crucial for Tehran and major
powers to reach a long-term nuclear deal.
The Prime Minister and President, who met at the United
Nations in New York in the first such meeting since the Iranian
Revolution in 1979, also discussed the threat from Islamic State
militants, who have taken over parts of Syria and Iraq.
"The PM and President acknowledged that there had been
significant differences between their countries in the past, and
agreed that we should seek to progressively improve our
bilateral relationship," Cameron's office said in a statement.
Britain severed direct diplomatic relations with Iran after
hardline activists stormed its embassy in Tehran in late 2011.
The 2013 election in Iran of Rouhani, a softspoken pragmatist
who replaced the fiercely anti-Western Mahmoud Ahmadinejad,
paved the way for a thaw in ties.
London announced in June that it would reopen its embassy in
Iran in the coming months.
The statement said Cameron and Rouhani agreed that nuclear
negotiations between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany,
Russia and the United States were at a "critical moment and that
it was vital to seize the opportunity of securing a
comprehensive (atomic) agreement."
Iran's official news agency IRNA quoted Rouhani as telling
Cameron: "I hope we can reach a comprehensive deal with the
strong will of all parties involved because there is no other
way to resolve this issue but reaching a common understanding."
The talks are expected to continue until Friday. Diplomats
close to the negotiations say a breakthrough is unlikely, even
though a Nov. 24 deadline for a deal is only two months away.
The British statement said "The Prime Minister and President
noted the threat posed to the whole region by ISIL (Islamic
State), and agreed that all states in the region must do more to
cut off support for all terrorist groups, including financial
support."
It added that Cameron welcomed Iran's support for the new
government of Iraq and its efforts to encourage the creation of
an inclusive Iraqi government that represented all groups in the
country.
"He (Cameron) argued that a similar approach was needed in
Syria, to promote a transition to a new Government capable of
representing all Syrians," Cameron's press office said.
