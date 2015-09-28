(Adds quotes from Rouhani speech on U.S. invasions and Iran
nuclear deal)
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani said on Monday Tehran was ready to help bring democracy
to war-torn Syria and Yemen and blamed the spread of terrorism
in the Middle East on the United States.
Iran has given extensive military backing to Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and has supported Houthi rebels
fighting for power in Yemen.
"We are prepared to assist in the eradication of terrorism
and in paving the way for democracy," Rouhani said in a speech
to the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York.
"As we aided the establishment of democracy in Iraq and
Afghanistan, we are prepared to help bring about democracy in
Syria and also Yemen," he said.
Rouhani blamed the crisis in the Middle East on the United
States' occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq as well as what he
said was Washington's support for Israel against Palestine.
"If we did not have the U.S. military invasion of
Afghanistan and Iraq, and the U.S.'s unwarranted support for the
inhumane actions of the Zionist regime against the oppressed
nation of Palestine, today the terrorists would not have an
excuse for the justification of their crimes," he said.
He also said a historic nuclear deal reached between Iran
and six global powers in exchange for easing economic sanctions
on his country was "a brilliant example of "victory over war
that has managed to disburse the clouds of hostility and perhaps
even the specter of another war and extensive tensions from the
Middle East."
