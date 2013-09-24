UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday for talks that focused on his government's economic policies and ways to deepen relations with the international institution, an IMF spokesman said.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told Reuters the meeting, on the sidelines of U.N. meetings in New York, was at the request of the Iranian authorities "to discuss global economic developments, the government's economic priorities, and how the partnership with the IMF might be deepened."

It was their first meeting since Rouhani took office in August. The possibility of an IMF mission visiting Iran to review its economy will be discussed at upcoming meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, Rice added.