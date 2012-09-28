UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 Iran responded to
Israel's "red line" for Tehran's nuclear program on Thursday by
declaring it was strong enough to defend itself and said it
reserved the right to retaliate with full force against any
attack.
In a response to a speech at the U.N. General Assembly by
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran's U.N. mission
said Israel had made "baseless and absurd allegations against
(its) exclusively peaceful nuclear program."
It also said Israel "on a daily basis, threatens countries
in the region, particularly my country (with) military attack."
"The Islamic Republic of Iran is strong enough to defend
itself and reserves its full right to retaliate with full force
against any attack," the Iranian mission said in a written
statement.