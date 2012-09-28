UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 Iran responded to
Israel's "red line" for Tehran's nuclear program on Thursday by
declaring it was strong enough to defend itself and that it
reserved the right to retaliate with full force against any
attack.
In a response to a speech at the U.N. General Assembly by
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran's U.N. mission
said Israel had made "baseless and absurd allegations against
(its) exclusively peaceful nuclear program."
"While the use , or threat of use , of force under any
pretext is a grave violation of the principles of ( the) U N
Charter and international law, as well as the norms of
international relations, the officials of the Israeli regime are
so rude (th e y) on (a) dail y basis threaten countries in the
region, particularly my country, (with) military attack," Iran
said.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran is strong enough to defend
itself and reserves its full right to retaliate with full force
against any attack," the Iranian mission said in the written
statement.
Netanyahu drew his "red line" for Iran's nuclear program on
Thursday, d espite a U.S. refusal to set an ultimatum, saying
Tehran will be on the brink of a nuclear weapon in less than a
year. [ID :nL1E8KRCTH]
For nearly 10 years, Britain, France, Germany, the United
States, Russia and China have negotiated u nsuccessfully w ith
Iran to persuade it to halt its nuclear program in exchange for
political and economic incentives.
Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, saying its atomic
program is solely for peaceful purposes such as generating
electricity and producing medical isotopes.