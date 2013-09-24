UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Yuval Steinitz accused Iranian President Hassan Rouhani of playing a "game of deception" in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

"We heard a lot of new rhetoric but zero new steps or even zero new commitments to meet the U.N. Security Council resolutions," Steinitz, representing Israel at the U.N. forum in New York, told reporters shortly after Rouhani spoke.