UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 The United Nations on
Friday called on all sides in the dispute over Iran's nuclear
program to tone down "shrill war talk," the first U.N. reaction
to clashes at the world body this week between Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad.
"It's obvious that harsh tones and rhetoric are not going
to be helpful, that is quite clear," U.N. spokesman Martin
Nesirky said when asked about Netanyahu's U.N. speech. "What is
also clear is that Iran needs to prove to the international
community that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes."
Using a cartoonish diagram of a bomb, Netanyahu suggested to
the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday that Israel could use
military action to prevent Iran from reaching the point where it
has enough uranium enriched for a bomb. He suggested that that
point could come by spring or summer 2013.