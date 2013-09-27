NEW YORK, Sept 27 New Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday he wanted talks with major powers on Iran's nuclear program to yield results in a short period of time and that the improved mood in U.S.-Iranian relations could lead to better ties.

"The atmosphere (in Iran-U.S. ties) is quite different from the past," Rouhani told a news conference on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, a day after the highest- level talks between the United States and Iran in a generation.

"Our goal is the shared interest between the two nations. Our goal is resolving problems, our goal is step-by-step creating trust between the governments and peoples," Rouhani said.

The Iranian president also said he hoped nuclear talks with the United States and other powers "will yield, in a short period of time, tangible results."