NEW YORK, Sept 27 New Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani said on Friday he wanted talks with major powers on
Iran's nuclear program to yield results in a short period of
time and that the improved mood in U.S.-Iranian relations could
lead to better ties.
"The atmosphere (in Iran-U.S. ties) is quite different from
the past," Rouhani told a news conference on the sidelines of
the U.N. General Assembly in New York, a day after the highest-
level talks between the United States and Iran in a generation.
"Our goal is the shared interest between the two nations.
Our goal is resolving problems, our goal is step-by-step
creating trust between the governments and peoples," Rouhani
said.
The Iranian president, who took office last month, said he
hoped nuclear talks with the United States and other powers
"will yield, in a short period of time, tangible results."
Rouhani said Iran would present its plan for a resolution of
the nuclear issue at talks with the five permanent members of
the U.N. Security Council and Germany (P5+1), scheduled to be
held in Geneva on Oct. 15 and 16. The five permanent Security
Council members are Britain, China, France, the United States
and Russia.
"We say explicitly that we will be transparent; we say
explicitly that we will not build a bomb," he said. "Through the
P5+1 we want to provide even more assurances."
Rouhani said his government had a full mandate to handle the
issue.
"I think that any result this government reaches, it will
have the support of other powers (power centers) in Iran," he
said. "On the nuclear issue, the government has total
discretion."
Iran and the United States held their highest-level official
talks since before Iran's 1979 revolution on Thursday when
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry met along with the other major powers to
address Western suspicions that Iran may be trying to develop
atomic weapons. That was followed by a brief bilateral meeting
between Zarif and Kerry.
The two sides said the tone was positive but they remained
cautious about resolving the long-running standoff over Iran's
nuclear program.
A senior U.S. official said after the meeting that Zarif
had proposed fully implementing an agreement on its nuclear
program within a year.
Rouhani said earlier this week he would like to see a deal
with world powers in three to six months.