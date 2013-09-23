NEW YORK, Sept 23 The United States is ready to
work with Iran's new centrist president, Hassan Rouhani, if his
administration engages seriously in efforts to resolve the
long-running standoff over Tehran's nuclear program, the U.S.
State Department said on Monday.
"Secretary (of State John) Kerry welcomes the Foreign
Minister's commitment to a substantive response and to his
agreement to meeting in the short term with permanent U.N.
Security Council members and Germany coordinated by EU High
Representative (Catherine) Ashton to discuss the nuclear
program," State Department Jen Psaki said.
Earlier Ashton said that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif would meet with his counterparts from Britain,
China, France, Russia, the United States and Germany later this
week to discuss Tehran's nuclear program, which Western powers
and their allies fear is aimed at development atomic weapons.