NEW YORK, Sept 23 Planned talks this week
between Iran and six world powers, including the United States,
will show how serious Tehran is about resolving issues around
its nuclear program, a senior State Department official said on
Monday.
"In all the meetings with the Europeans, there was a clear
sense that this opportunity with the Iranian foreign minister
will give our ministers a sense of their level of seriousness
and whether they are coming with concrete new proposals and
whether this charm offensive actually has substance (under it),"
a senior U.S. State Department official told reporters.
The official was referring to U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry's meetings with European counterparts, including British
Foreign Secretary William Hague on Monday.