UNITED NATIONS, Sept 29 Israel's Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday tried to shift the spotlight away
from the Islamic State militant group and back to Iran, warning
the United Nations that a nuclear-armed Tehran would pose a far
greater threat than "militant Islamists on pickup trucks."
Islamic State's seizure of large swaths of Syria and Iraq
and its killings of civilians and soldiers have dominated
discussions during five days of speeches at the United Nations
General Assembly podium and on the sidelines.
But Netanyahu described Iran, Islamic State and the militant
group Hamas that controls the Gaza Strip as part of a single
team, comparing them all to Germany's Nazis, who killed six
million Jews in World War Two.
"The Nazis believed in a master race; the militant Islamists
believe in a master faith," Netanyahu said in his speech at the
annual gathering of the 193-nation assembly in New York. "They
just disagree who among them will be the master of the master
faith."
"Make no mistake, ISIS (Islamic State) must be defeated,"
Netanyahu added. "But to defeat ISIS and leave Iran as a
threshold nuclear power is to win the battle and lose the war."
"It's one thing to confront militant Islamists on pickup
trucks armed with Kalashnikov rifles. It's another thing to
confront militant Islamists armed with weapons of mass
destruction," Netanyahu said.
Iran rejects allegations by Western powers and their allies
that it is developing the capability to produce atomic weapons
and wants economic sanctions lifted as part of any nuclear deal
with six countries negotiating with Tehran.
After Monday's speeches, an Iranian delegate took the floor
to respond to Netanyahu's "laughable" speech, saying he "tried
in vain to wash his hands of this most recent bloodbath in
Gaza," wrongfully equating the Muslim world "with the ISIS
terrorist group and propagating Iranophobia and Islamophobia."
By describing Iran, Islamic State and Hamas as part of the
same team, Netanyahu appeared to play on doubts among U.S.
lawmakers about the wisdom of President Barack Obama's decision
to engage with Tehran after the 2013 election of President
Hassan Rouhani, a soft-spoken pragmatist, to resolve the
12-year-old nuclear standoff between the Iran and the West.
"You know, to say that Iran doesn't practice terrorism, is
like saying Derek Jeter never played shortstop for the New York
Yankees," he said.
Asked if Washington agreed with Netanyahu that Iran, Islamic
State, Hamas, Hezbollah are all part of a joint Muslim effort to
seize control of the world, State Department spokeswoman Jen
Psaki said: "We would not agree with that characterization, no."
These issues will undoubtedly come up during Obama's meeting
with Netanyahu in Washington on Wednesday.
"Iran's nuclear military capabilities must be fully
dismantled," Netanyahu said. He added that the goal of a charm
offensive by Iran's "smooth talking president and foreign
minister" was to get international sanctions lifted "and remove
the obstacles to Iran's path to the bomb."
"The question before us is whether militant Islam will have
the power to realize its unbridled ambitions. There is one place
where that could soon happen - the Islamic State of Iran."
He twice referred to the "Islamic State of Iran," which
would appear to be a deliberate play on the country's official
name - the Islamic Republic of Iran - and Islamic State, which
is often referred to as ISIL or ISIS.
"CROCODILE TEARS"
Netanyahu referred mockingly to Rouhani's speech to the
assembly last week, in which he accused the West and its allies
of nurturing the group.
"Iran's President Rouhani stood here last week and shed
crocodile tears over what he called the globalization of
terrorism. Maybe he should spare us these phony tears and have a
word instead with Iran's Revolutionary Guards," he said.
Rouhani said he supported efforts to combat Islamic State, a
Sunni militant group that views the predominantly Shi'ite Iran
as heretical, though he said it should be handled by the region,
not countries outside the Middle East.
Iran and six world powers held 10 days of talks on the
sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at U.N.
headquarters in New York City but made little progress in
overcoming deep disagreements on issues such as the future scope
of Tehran's nuclear program and the speed of lifting sanctions.
The talks involve Iran, the United States, Britain, France,
Germany, Russia and China. They are aimed at getting a long-term
agreement that would gradually lift sanctions against Tehran in
exchange for curbs on its atomic program.
The two sides are expected to meet again in Europe in the
next two weeks, Iranian and Western officials say. Speaking
about the talks, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns told
reporters in Washington: "It's no secret that the gaps that
remain in the negotiations are quite significant right now."
Netanyahu's strident critique of Iran may be a preview of
the hard line he will take in Washington. He has repeatedly
warned Obama not to make concessions in the nuclear talks.
On the topic of the peace process between Israel and the
Palestinians, he expressed his support for a "historic
compromise" with the Palestinians that would bring peace and
stability for the Israeli people and the region. But he offered
no new details of what such a compromise would envisage.
An Egyptian-brokered ceasefire in late August ended a 50-day
war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian
militant group Hamas that controls Gaza. Israel began an
offensive on July 8 with the aim of halting cross-border rocket
salvoes by Hamas and other militants.
The conflict devastated some Gaza districts and killed more
than 2,100 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the Gaza
health ministry. Sixty-seven Israeli soldiers and six civilians
in Israel were also killed.
