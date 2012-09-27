By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday the world must set a "clear
red line" that Tehran must not cross in its nuclear program if
Iran is to avoid military action against its atomic facilities.
He appeared to suggest that a decision on whether or not
military force could be used against Iran's nuclear facilities
may come by the spring of 2013 at the earliest if Iran continues
enriching uranium.
Following are questions and answers about Netanyahu's speech
to the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly.
WHAT IS THE BACKGROUND?
Israel, the United States, the European Union and their
allies say Iran is amassing the capability to produce a nuclear
bomb, an allegation the Islamic Republic denies. Tehran is under
U.N. and Western sanctions for refusing to halt uranium
enrichment, a process that can produce fuel for power plants or
bombs.
Netanyahu has presented Iran as a mortal threat to the
Jewish state, though not all members of the Israeli government
and military share that assessment. Iran says its nuclear
ambitions are limited to the peaceful generation of medical
isotopes and electricity.
Israel has urged the U.N. Security Council to impose
crippling sanctions on Iran, including an oil embargo, but
Russia and China, which hold vetoes on the 15-nation body, are
opposed to imposing such draconian measures on Iran.
Britain, France, Germany, the United States, Russia and
China have been negotiating with Iran without success in one
form or another for nearly a decade to persuade it to halt its
enrichment program in exchange for political and economic
incentives.
Tehran continues to expand its enrichment program and the
United States and Israel have both refused to rule out the use
of force against Iran's nuclear program. U.S. President Barack
Obama told the General Assembly on Tuesday that Washington would
do what it takes to prevent Tehran from getting the bomb.
WHAT IS ISRAEL'S "RED LINE"?
Netanyahu said that Iran must not be allowed to amass enough
enriched uranium for a single weapon. Using a cartoon-like
drawing of a bomb with a fuse, he said Iran's nuclear program
had to pass through three stages before it would be capable of
producing a bomb.
The first stage is when Iran produces enough low enriched
uranium. The second is when it produces enough "medium enriched"
uranium. The third and final stage would be when Iran has
produced enough "high enriched uranium for the first bomb."
He said the red line must be drawn "before Iran completes
the second stage of nuclear enrichment necessary to make a
bomb." The timing for that, at Iran's current rate of
enrichment, would be by the spring or summer of 2013, he said.
That would suggest that a decision on whether to use
military force against Iranian nuclear sites would have to be
made by the spring or summer of 2013 as well.
At that point, Netanyahu said, Iran would be a "few months
away or a few weeks away from amassing enough enriched uranium
to make a nuclear weapon."
HOW MUCH ENRICHED URANIUM DO YOU NEED FOR A BOMB?
According to the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA), a "significant quantity" - enough for a bomb - of
uranium enriched to a purity level of 90 percent is 25 kg (55
pounds).
That would mean 25 kg of uranium that is 90 percent
uranium-235, which nuclear expert Jeffrey Lewis has described on
his blog Arms Control Wonk as "the stuff that goes boom."
Iran has been enriching uranium to 20 percent uranium-235
purity, a level it says is required for medical isotopes but
which also is closer to bomb-fuel grade than the uranium Iran
used to enrich. According to an August report by the IAEA, Iran
has stockpiled 91.4 kg of the 20 percent material.
Some experts say that Iran would need 200 to 250 kg of such
material for a weapon, though other experts suggest less might
be needed. Iran could potentially reach that threshold soon by
producing roughly 15 kg a month, a rate that could be speeded up
if it activates new enrichment centrifuges.
Netanyahu was not entirely clear on this point, but he
appeared to suggest that if Iran were to acquire enough 20
percent enriched uranium needed for a single bomb, it would have
crossed his proposed "red line" and could face military action.
Even if Iran acquired 200-250 kg of 20 percent enriched
uranium, it would still need to enrich it to bomb grade level of
90 percent or higher to make it usable in a weapon.
HAS ISRAEL ATTACKED NUCLEAR SITES BEFORE?
Yes, twice. In 1981, Israel launched air strikes against
Iraq's Osirak nuclear reactor that was under construction near
Baghdad after the Israelis determined that the Iraqis were
getting ready to load nuclear fuel into it. The raid destroyed
the reactor.
In 2007, Israel attacked a site in Syria that Israeli
officials said was a nuclear plant under construction with North
Korean assistance. They said the plant was demolished.
Attacking Iran's nuclear program, diplomats and analysts
say, would be much more challenging than Iraq's or Syria's
because Iranian facilities are spread around dozens of sites
across Iran's vast territory, some of them underground.
Netanyahu said Iran's uranium plants were visible and
vulnerable. "These enrichment facilities are the only nuclear
installations that we can definitely see and credibly target,"
he said.