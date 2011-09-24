NEW YORK, Sept 24 Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, expects to increase its cocoa output this year to the point that it could account for half of the world's production, the country's president said on Saturday.

"We produce 40 percent, probably this year it could be 50 percent, of world cocoa," President Alassane Ouattara told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

He said the country was not yet in a position to meet its commitments regarding its $2.3 billion Eurobond, currently in arrears, but would be in contact with banks in order to do so in 2012. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Daniel Bases; Editing by Bill Trott)