UNITED NATIONS, Sept 29 Japan's prime minister said on Tuesday that his country would provide $1.56 billion to assist Syrians and Iraqis displaced by conflict and for building peace across the Middle East and Africa.

Shinzo Abe told the United Nations General Assembly that Japan would boost its assistance for refugees and internally displaced people from Syria and Iraq this year to about $810 million, three times the amount provided last year.

He added that Japan would also provide about $750 million for peace building efforts across the Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom, editing by Louis Charbonneau)