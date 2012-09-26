* Outgoing leader calls for debate on drug policy
* 60,000 Mexicans dead in drug violence since 2006
By Brian Winter
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 The United Nations
should lead a global debate over a less "prohibitionist"
approach to drug policy, Mexican President Felipe Calderon said
on Wednesday in the latest attempt by a Latin American leader to
float possible changes to international narcotics laws.
Calderon, who leaves office on Dec. 1 after spending much of
his presidency locked in a bloody battle with drug-smuggling
gangs, told the U.N. General Assembly that organized crime was
"one of the most serious threats of our time."
"Today, I am proposing formally that (the United Nations)
... carry out a far-reaching assessment of the progress and the
limits of the current prohibitionist approach to drugs,"
Calderon said.
Calderon did not specifically say what an alternative
approach to drug policy might look like. However, he and some
other Latin American leaders including Colombian President Juan
Manuel Santos have suggested they might be open to legalization
of some narcotics if that helped reduce violence.
The small, relatively prosperous South American nation of
Uruguay has gone even further, sending a law to Congress last
month that would allow the state to grow and sell marijuana.
It was unclear whether Calderon's proposal would find a
receptive audience. The U.S. government remains opposed to more
lax drug laws, and Calderon's global influence has diminished
since his successor, Enrique Pena Nieto of the opposition PRI
party, was elected in July.
An estimated 60,000 people have been killed in drug-related
violence during Calderon's six-year presidency as he attempted
to crack down on powerful drug smuggling gangs.
Calderon said his proposal did not mean "ceding an inch" to
international drug gangs. He also reiterated previous calls for
consumer markets, including the neighboring United States, to
take more initiatives to reduce demand for cocaine and other
narcotics.
Calderon has also repeatedly called on Washington to tighten
gun controls to stop weapons flowing from the United States into
the hands of Mexican drug cartels. He has also urged Washington
to revive a ban on assault weapons in the United States that
expired in 2004.