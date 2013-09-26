By Lesley Wroughton
| UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Zimbabwe's President
Robert Mugabe on Thursday berated the United States and former
colonial power Britain and its allies for trying to control his
nation and its resources, telling them to remove their "illegal
and filthy sanctions."
"Shame, shame, shame to the United States of America. Shame,
shame, shame to Britain and its allies," Mugabe, 89, said in a
speech to the United Nations General Assembly.
"Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans, so are its resources. Please
remove your illegal and filthy sanctions from my peaceful
country."
Mugabe said the sanctions imposed by the European Union and
the United States violated the U.N. Charter on state sovereignty
and condemned them as a "foreign-policy tool to effect regime
change".
The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions
on Zimbabwean state firms and travel restrictions on Mugabe and
dozens of his associates after a violent 2000 election, and at
the start of sometimes violent seizures of white-owned
commercial farms for black resettlement.
Mugabe did not refer to the lifting of EU sanctions on Sept.
17 against Zimbabwe Mining Development Corp., which will allow
the diamond-mining firm to sell its diamonds in Europe.
He said sanctions constituted a form of hostility and
violence against his government, which was only trying to
redistribute land to the majority of landless Zimbabweans.
"Our small and peaceful country is threatened daily by
covetous and bigoted big powers whose hunger for domination and
control of other nations and their resources knows no bounds,"
he said.
He said that if the sanctions were intended to unseat him
from power "the results of the recent national elections have
clearly shown you what they can do."
Mugabe, who has ruled Zimbabwe since independence from
Britain in 1980, overwhelmingly won a July 31 vote extending his
33-year rule. His main rival, Morgan Tsvangirai, denounced the
poll as a "huge fraud."
Washington has said the election was flawed and that it does
not plan to loosen sanctions against Mugabe's government.
Mugabe said the United States was determined to continue its
"relentless persecution" of Zimbabwe, even though the African
Union and other regional organizations had supported the
election result.
"It appears that when the USA and its allies speak of
democracy and freedom they are doing so only in relative terms,"
Mugabe said. "Zimbabwe, however, refuses to accept that these
Western detractors have the right to define democracy and
freedom for us.
"We paid the ultimate price for it and we are determined
never to relinquish our sovereignty and remain master of our
destiny. Zimbabwe will never be a colony again."