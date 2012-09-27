* Myanmar president says he's 'very grateful' for US actions
* US promise paves way for greater foreign investment
* Moving to a 'normal relationship,' US sanctions fall away
By Andrew Quinn
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton told Myanmar President Thein Sein on Wednesday that the
United States would take steps to ease the U.S. ban on imports
from the country, a major boon to the Southeast Asian nation as
it emerges from years of political and economic isolation.
"In recognition of the continued progress toward reform and
in response to requests from both the government and the
opposition, the United States is taking the next step in
normalizing our commercial relationship," Clinton told Thein
Sein in a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly
in New York.
"We will begin the process of easing restrictions on imports
of Burmese goods into the United States. We hope this will
provide more opportunities for your people to sell their goods
into our market."
Clinton's announcement marks a further step in the U.S.
rapprochement with Myanmar, which offers economic and strategic
benefits to both sides and is a political boost to the former
general now leading Myanmar's reforms.
"We now have diplomatic relations at the ambassador level
and the people of Myanmar are very pleased with the easing of
economic sanctions by the United States," Thein Sein said at the
meeting, which took place at a New York hotel.
"We are very grateful for the actions of the United States,"
he said, handing Clinton a letter that U.S. officials said was
addressed to U.S. President Barack Obama.
The U.S. Treasury Department last week removed individual
sanctions against Thein Sein, a 67-year-old former junta member
who emerged as the unlikely catalyst for a wave of reforms that
were unthinkable a year ago.
The next step will remove more of the restrictions that
isolated his country for two decades, squeezed its tattered
economy and pushed it closer into China's orbit.
A senior U.S. official told reporters the administration
would work with Congress to determine how to proceed, but that
the process would mirror the sector-by-sector approach of
earlier U.S. moves to relax financial sector sanctions.
"It's a process that will take some time," the official
said, adding that the easing of the import ban would remove the
last major category of U.S. sanctions on Myanmar.
TANGIBLE BENEFITS
Congress has approved a bill that would allow Obama to waive
a ban on U.S. participation in providing development loans from
international financial institutions like the World Bank to the
former British colony also known as Burma.
But ending the U.S. import ban promises far larger benefits,
paving the way for greater foreign investment that could create
urgently needed jobs.
"We want people to feel tangible benefits" of the reform
process, a second senior U.S. official said.
The European Union set the pace this month by agreeing to
grant Myanmar access to its Generalised System of Preferences, a
plan that allows poorer countries access to European markets
without quotas or duties.
Western sanctions on Myanmar allowed China to command huge
influence there and experts say closer U.S. engagement serves
Washington's unspoken goal of containing China by courting
poorer Southeast Asian countries with close ties to Beijing.
As one of Asia's last untapped frontier markets and with a
population of 60 million, Myanmar also offers corporate America
plentiful opportunities in energy, extractive industries,
financial services, retail, hotels and tourism. PepsiCo Inc
, Coca-Cola and GE have already set up in
Myanmar.
SUU KYI APPROVES
Thein Sein's reformist, quasi-civilian government took
office in March 2011, ending five decades of military rule. It
has started overhauling Myanmar's economy, easing media
censorship, legalizing trade unions and protests and freeing
political prisoners.
The United States has responded with diplomatic and economic
gestures, sending Clinton to Myanmar last year as the first U.S.
secretary of state to visit in more than 50 years, as well as
tentatively easing sanctions this year.
Clinton's New York meeting with Thein Sein - their third
face-to-face encounter in less than a year - came a week after
she met veteran Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in
Washington, where the Nobel Peace laureate was awarded the
highest congressional medal of honor.
Suu Kyi, who was kept under house arrest for 17 years, was
released and subsequently elected to parliament in April, and
has urged the United States to ease sanctions to support the
reform process.
U.S. officials said that despite rapidly improving ties,
Washington continues to have concerns about political prisoners
in Myanmar, the government's slow steps to reconcile with
restive minority groups in border areas, and ties to certain
elements of North Korea's military.
But they said they were confident that progress would
continue on each of these issues, describing the relationship as
one that had moved beyond the blunt instruments of sanctions.
"We want to transition now to a much more normal
relationship in which we can talk very frankly about these
difficult issues," the first official said.