UNITED NATIONS, Sept 29 President Muhammadu Buhari will remain in charge of Nigeria's oil portfolio in his new Cabinet, rather than trust anyone else with the source of most of Nigeria's revenue, he told Reuters on Tuesday.

"I intend to remain the minister of petroleum resources," Buhari said, adding that a minister of state would oversee the day-to-day issues of the petroleum sector. (Reporting by Edith Honan, editing by Louis Charbonneau)