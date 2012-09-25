NEW YORK, Sept 25 President Barack Obama will
warn Iran on Tuesday that the United States will "do what we
must" to prevent it acquiring a nuclear weapon, and appeal to
world leaders for a united front against attacks on U.S.
diplomatic missions in Muslim countries.
In his address to the annual gathering of world leaders at
the U.N. General Assembly, Obama will tell Iran there is still
time for a diplomatic solution to the row over its nuclear
program, but "that time is not unlimited." He will reiterate
that Washington will never accept the idea that a nuclear-armed
Iran could simply be "contained."
Obama, speaking exactly six weeks before the U.S.
presidential election, will also urge unity in the face of a
wave of Muslim outrage directed against the United States over a
crude online video that denigrates the Prophet Mohammad.
"The attacks of the last two weeks are not simply an assault
on America. They are also an assault on the very ideals upon
which the United Nations was founded," Obama will say, according
to advance excerpts from his speech released by the White House.