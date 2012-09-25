* With election looming, Obama to address global hot spots
* Romney seizes opening to attack Obama foreign policy
* Muslim world upheaval, Iran and Syria top speech agenda
By Matt Spetalnick and Mark Felsenthal
NEW YORK, Sept 25 President Barack Obama will
step onto the world stage on Tuesday just long enough to address
simmering crises centered on Iran, Syria and the broader Muslim
world - and he will then jump quickly back on the campaign
trail.
In a speech at the United Nations exactly six weeks before
the U.S. election, Obama will seek to reassure American voters
as well as world leaders that they can count on him to handle
the latest global challenges, even as Republican challenger Mitt
Romney seizes the chance to pan his foreign policy.
Obama will talk tough with nuclear-defiant Iran, take Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad to task for efforts to crush an
18-month uprising and reflect on a recent eruption of violent
anti-American protests in Muslim countries, aides say.
But he is not expected to offer any new solutions to
problems that have cast a cloud over this week's high-level
gathering at the U.N. General Assembly and now threaten to chip
away at a foreign policy record his aides hoped would be immune
to Republican attack.
With campaign pressures building in a close race, Obama's
final turn on the world stage before facing voters has left
little doubt about his immediate priorities.
He skipped the customary one-on-one meetings with foreign
counterparts but went ahead with the taping of a campaign-style
appearance on the popular television talk show "The View" - a
tradeoff that drew Republican criticism.
Obama planned to be in and out of New York in 24 hours, one
of the briefest presidential visits to the annual U.N. session
in recent memory, and he will be off to the election
battleground state of Ohio on Wednesday.
Despite Obama's latest international woes, administration
officials are heartened by Romney's own recent foreign-policy
stumbles and doubt the president's critics will gain traction in
a campaign that remains focused mainly on the U.S. economy.
FALLOUT FROM ARAB SPRING
Obama will take the U.N. podium after a wave of Muslim anger
over an anti-Islam movie swept the Middle East, North Africa and
South Asia, and an attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi,
Libya, claimed the lives of the ambassador and three other
Americans.
This has confronted Obama with the worst setback yet in his
efforts to keep the Arab Spring revolutions from turning sharply
against the United States - and has underscored that he has few
good options to prevent it.
The unsettled climate surrounding Obama's U.N. visit will be
a stark reminder that the heady optimism that greeted him when
he took office promising to be a transformational statesman has
cooled.
Obama, in his speech, will face the delicate task of
articulating U.S. distaste for insults to any religion while at
the same time insisting there is no excuse for a violent
reaction - a distinction rejected by many devout Muslims.
"It's a real moment for the United States to assert its
values and its leadership role," White House spokesman Jay
Carney said.
Obama's U.N. visit also comes at a time of mounting tensions
over Iran's nuclear program.
He has refused demands from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu to set an explicit "red line" for Tehran. Signaling
that a rift remains between the two close allies, Obama said in
a interview with CBS's "60 Minutes" program that he would ignore
"noise that's out there" and make decisions based on U.S.
interests.
Underscoring the depth of the problem, Iranian President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said in New York on Monday that Israel has
no roots in the Middle East and would be "eliminated," ignoring
a U.N. warning to avoid his usual incendiary rhetoric ahead of
the annual General Assembly session.
The White House quickly dismissed the comments by
Ahmadinejad, who will address the assembly on Wednesday, as
"disgusting, offensive and outrageous."
Obama will use his speech to renew a warning that Iran will
not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, and his words will be
scrutinized to see how far he goes in sharpening his tone.
Netanyahu has shown growing impatience over Obama's
entreaties to hold off on attacking Iran's nuclear sites to give
sanctions and diplomacy more time to work. Iran denies seeking a
nuclear bomb.
At the same time, Obama has come under pressure over his
cautious approach to the bloody crisis in Syria, where Assad has
defied calls to step aside. Obama could use his address to again
denounce China and Russia for blocking further U.N. measures.
Campaigning in Colorado, Romney argued that the United
States should not be "at the mercy" of events in the Muslim
world. "We want a president who will shape events in the Middle
East," he said.
Aides insist foreign policy is still a bright spot for
Obama. The White House never tires of touting the killing of
Osama bin Laden and the ending of the Iraq war. But his record
appears to have dimmed a bit with a recent run of bad news.
Still, Romney may have a hard time reaping dividends.
A Pew poll found that while 45 percent of Americans approved
of Obama's handling of the attacks on U.S. diplomatic missions
in the Muslim world, only 26 percent backed Romney's criticism
of his response. Romney was widely accused of opportunism in a
national tragedy.