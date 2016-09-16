WASHINGTON, Sept 16 President Barack Obama will
meet with the leaders of Iraq, Nigeria and Colombia on the
sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly
gathering next week, the White House said on Friday.
Obama will hold separate sessions with Iraqi Prime Minister
Haider Al-Abadi, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, White House deputy
national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters on a call.
Obama is not expected to meet with Philippines President
Rodrigo Duterte, Rhodes said. The White House canceled a meeting
with Duterte during Obama recent trip to Laos after Duterte
insulted him.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Michelle Nichols, editing by G
Crosse)