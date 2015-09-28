(Recasts, adds details on meetings, quotes from Modi, Obama and
others)
By David Brunnstrom and Jeff Mason
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 India's Prime Minister
Narendra Modi met U.S. President Barack Obama and France and
Britain's leaders on Monday, and called for a climate change
agenda from upcoming global talks in Paris that helps developing
countries with access to finance and technology.
Modi said after meeting Obama that he and the American
president shared an "uncompromising" commitment to fighting
climate change without hurting development. He thanked Obama for
responding positively to his call for a global public
partnership to develop sources of clean energy.
"We look forward to (a) comprehensive and concrete outcome
in Paris with a positive agenda on combating climate change
which also focuses on access to finance and technology for the
developing world, especially the poor countries and small island
states," Modi said.
Close to 200 countries will meet in Paris in December and
try to hammer out a deal to slow manmade climate change by
aiming to keep temperatures below a ceiling of 2 degrees Celsius
above pre-industrial levels.
India is one of the few large economies of the world that
has not yet submitted its strategy to the United Nations
outlining how it plans to address climate change. The deadline
for these commitments, known as Intended Nationally Determined
Contributions, or INDCs, is this week.
Last week, China, the world's biggest greenhouse gas
emitter, renewed its commitment to bring its spiraling emissions
to a peak by "around 2030".
Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar told Reuters last
week that India's peak year would be a "distant" one because it
needed to fight poverty and give the more than 300 million
Indians still living without power access to energy.
Javadekar said India would commit to reducing emissions if
the developed world could provide more technology and finance to
combat global warming.
After their talks on the sidelines of the U.N. General
Assembly, Obama said he was encouraged by Modi's "aggressive"
commitment to clean energy and stressed the importance of India
taking "a leadership role" in Paris, saying this would "set the
tone not just for today but for decades to come."
A concrete plan on how to raise $100 billion a year to help
developing countries cope with and combat climate change will be
a key factor determining the success of a Paris climate
agreement.
World finance ministers will meet on Oct. 7-8 in Lima, Peru,
to try to agree on that framework.
Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup said Modi
made "very clear" to Obama, British Prime Minister David Cameron
and French President Francois Hollande "that the current climate
of negativism was not a useful factor as we approach ... Paris.
"Rather than just putting pressure ... he said it would have
been far better if we had a positive agenda which enabled
countries to go in for more sustainable parts of development by
providing them with finance and the relevant technology."
Swarap said Modi's meeting with Hollande was joined by
Microsoft founder Bill Gates, bringing the private sector into
the debate.
"With people like him getting involved, there is a real
possibility of there being private-sector partnerships on the
technology side," the spokesman said.
Swarap also said Modi told the leaders India had sought U.N.
permission to declare its carbon emission commitments a day late
on Oct. 2, because this was the birthday of Indian independence
hero Mahatma Gandhi.
"(Gandhi) was a person who was passionately committed to the
cause of the environment, who was a champion of sustainable
development," Swarap said. "If we declare our INDCs on Oct. 2,
then it adds a very significant moral dimension as well to our
commitment."
Swarap said "there was a lot of appreciation for this point
of view" from Obama and the other leaders.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, David Brunnstrom and Valerie
Volcovici; Editing by Susan Heavey and Jonathan Oatis)