UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday he would seek an upgrade to the Palestinians' U.N. status to recognize it as a sovereign country and cautioned that Israeli settlement expansion meant time was running out for a two-state solution.

"Despite all the complexities of the prevailing reality and all the frustrations that abound, we say before the international community there is still a chance - maybe the last - to save the two-state solution and to salvage peace," Abbas told the United Nations General Assembly.

But he warned the 193-nation assembly that Israel was "promising the Palestinian people a new catastrophe" if it continues with its current settlement policies in the occupied West Bank.