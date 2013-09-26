By Matt Spetalnick
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Palestinian President
Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday that "time is running out" for
Middle East peace efforts and urged world powers to rein in
Israeli settlement construction that he said could undermine
U.S.-sponsored negotiations.
In an address to an annual gathering of world leaders at the
U.N. General Assembly, Abbas committed to negotiating with
Israel in good faith but he also painted what he called a
"dispiriting and bleak" picture for peace prospects.
Abbas's assessment came one day after Secretary of State
John Kerry suggested a more hopeful outlook, saying the two
sides had agreed to intensify talks and increase the U.S. role.
The resumption of long-dormant peace talks in July was an
achievement for Kerry, but many Israelis and Palestinians - as
well as independent experts - are skeptical about the chances of
reaching a peace deal in their decades-old conflict.
"Time is running out, and the window of peace is narrowing
and the opportunities are diminishing," Abbas said. "The current
round of negotiations appears to be a last chance to realize a
just peace."
Abbas spoke at the United Nations for the first time in the
official name of the State of Palestine. Over U.S. and Israeli
objections, the General Assembly last November voted to upgrade
the Palestinians to "non-member state" from observer entity.
Abbas sought to assure Israelis that the raising of the
Palestinians' U.N. status was not meant to "delegitimize" Israel
and he called on them to work with him to "sow the seeds of good
neighborliness" between their peoples.
'PRETEXTS AND OBSESSIONS'
But he also urged Israelis to abandon "exaggerated security
pretexts and obsessions." Israeli security concerns focus mainly
on Gaza, where Hamas - a militant group sworn to Israel's
destruction - rules instead of Abbas's mainstream Palestinian
Authority.
He reserved his toughest criticism for Jewish settlement
building on occupied land that the Palestinians want for a state
of their own, saying it "aims to change the facts on the ground"
and has fractured the concept of the so-called two-state
solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The United States is seeking to broker an agreement in which
Israel would exist peacefully alongside a new Palestinian state
created in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, lands occupied by
the Israelis since a 1967 war.
"The international community is asked to remain alert to
condemn and stop any actions on the ground that would undermine
negotiations - and I refer here, above all, to the continuation
of settlement construction on our Palestinian land, particularly
in Jerusalem," Abbas said.
There was no immediate reaction from the Israeli government.
But Israel's parliamentary opposition leader, Shelly Yechimovich
of the center-left Labour party, called on Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do more for peace.
She said the "moderate remarks" by Abbas - compared to his
more strident U.N. speech a year earlier - "foster cautious hope
that we face a new era of dialogue that might lead to an
accord," according to a statement from her office.
The modest attention paid on Thursday to the Abbas speech
contrasted sharply with how the Palestinian statehood issue
dominated the U.N. gathering in 2011 and still ranked high on
last year's agenda. This time, the debut of Iran's new
president, Hassan Rouhani, and the crisis in Syria overshadowed
other issues.
The future of settlements is one of the key issues that must
be resolved. The last round of peace talks collapsed in 2010 in
a dispute over settlement construction in the West Bank and in
East Jerusalem, which the Palestinians want as their capital.
About 350,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank along
with some 2.5 million Palestinians, who say that the settlements
deny them a viable and contiguous state. The World Court has
deemed the settlements to be illegal. Israel disagrees.
Abbas met U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday on the
U.N. sidelines.
Netanyahu will meet with Obama at the White House on Monday
and address the General Assembly on Tuesday.