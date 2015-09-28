By Hugh Bronstein
| UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 Peru will confront the
deforestation of its Amazon region by issuing a decree next
month putting palm oil plantations under federal rather than
local authority, Environment Minister Manuel Pulgar-Vidal said
on Sunday.
With big areas of Peru already stripped of natural
vegetation, largely due to farming, Pulgar-Vidal said it was
important to strengthen regulations on palm oil. He expects the
decree within two weeks. "It's ready to go," he said.
Demand for palm oil, a cash crop widely used in food and
cosmetics, has fueled deforestation in Indonesia and Malaysia.
Palm oil plantations are relatively new to Peru and other South
American countries.
"Part of the problem is that land use procedures are too
easy in some cases, and managed by regional governments that are
not strong enough to deal with the problem," Pulgar-Vidal said
on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
Forests worldwide play a key role in removing carbon dioxide
from the atmosphere; chopping them down worsens global warming.
Over the last decade an average total of 13 million hectares
of forest have been cleared annually. Tropical forests are
particularly hard-hit.
"Since 2008 the national government has delegated land use
decisions to regional authorities, including the right to offer
palm oil concessions," Pulgar-Vidal said. "We recognize that was
not a good decision."
"The idea of the new regulation is to have clearer land use
rules, so that Palm oil plantation are limited to
already-deforested areas of the country."
Forests cover 30 percent of the planet's surface and are
home to an estimated 350 million indigenous people whose
cultures and livelihoods depend upon them.
"In Peru the biggest driver of deforestation is migratory
agriculture, mostly poor people who migrate from the Andes to
the Amazon. Illegal mining is also a big problem," Pulgar-Vidal
said. "The decree will affect everything related to land use ...
I hope it will take effect in no more than two weeks."
(Additional reporting by Mitra Taj in Lima; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)