UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 Qatar, which provided
support for U.S.-led airstrikes in Syria this week, urged the
international community to confront the Syrian regime,
highlighting pressure by some of Washington's Gulf Arab allies
to widen its campaign against Islamic State.
Qatar is among five Arab nations including Saudi Arabia,
United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Bahrain that joined in or
supported U.S.-led airstrikes against Islamic State targets in
Syria beginning late on Monday. U.S. officials said Qatar's role
consisted mostly of logistical support.
"The war of genocide being waged and the deliberate
displacement carried out by the regime remain the major crime,"
Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, told the
United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The world should work to end "the systematic destruction of
Syria" by the Syrian government, he said.
The United States has said its military campaign will not
target the Syrian government and instead will focus on the
Islamic State, which has seized a third of both Iraq and Syria
and seeks to establish a caliphate in the Middle East.
Appearing to echo concerns that the Syrian government could
benefit from the U.S.-led airstrikes, the emir said, "we cannot
succeed in the war on terrorism if the people were not satisfied
that it is their war and not a war to stabilize a regime that is
oppressing them."
Although the Gulf states are all opposed to Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, Qatar has long faced criticism, including from
neighboring Gulf Arab states, for using its vast oil and gas
wealth to back Islamists across the region including groups
inside Syria.
Qatar assured the West on Wednesday it was not aiding
Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
A source close to the Qatar government told Reuters
Tuesday's U.S.-led airstrikes would not solve anything. He said
it was unfair to target only Islamic State when Assad "has been
left to kill his people for years."
(Writing by Jason Szep; Editing by Howard Goller)