UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the rise of violent extremism on "certain states" and on unidentified "intelligence agencies" and said it was up to the region to find a solution to the problem.

"Certain intelligence agencies have put blades in the hand of madmen, who now spare no one," Rouhani told the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.

"The right solution to this quandary comes from within the region and regionally provided solution with international support and not from the outside the region," he said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Parisa Hafezi. Editing by Jason Szep)