UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 The U.N. Security Council will meet at 8 p.m. (0000 GMT) on Friday to discuss a draft resolution to rid Syria of its chemical arsenal, said Australian U.N. Ambassador Gary Quinlan, who is president of the council for September.

Diplomats said the 15-member council was expected to vote on the resolution, which Western powers say legally obligates Syria to give up its chemical stockpile.