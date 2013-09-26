UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 The Friends of Syria
group declared on Thursday that it is determined to boost aid to
all parts of the opposition Syrian National Coalition, which has
been struggling with increasing infighting in recent weeks.
"In order to allow a political transition, and to empower a
credible alternative to both the Syrian regime and extremist
groups, we are determined to increase and deepen our support to
the coalition in all its components," the Friends of Syria said
in a statement.
The core of the Friends of Syria is mainly Western and Gulf
Arab countries and Turkey.