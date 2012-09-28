* Washington offers additional $45 million in aid
* France to boost contacts with Syrian opposition
By Andrew Quinn and Amena Bakr
NEW YORK, Sept 28 The United States and France
announced increased support for opponents of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad on Friday, but there was no sign that the direct
military aid the rebels want to create safe havens for civilians
is on the way.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told a meeting of
foreign ministers in New York that the United States would
provide an additional $45 million in non-lethal and humanitarian
aid to the Syrian opposition.
Of this, $30 million would be for humanitarian assistance
and $15 million for non-lethal help, such as radios and
training. The new pledges pushed total U.S. humanitarian aid for
Syria to more than $130 million, and non-lethal aid to
opposition groups to almost $45 million.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told the same meeting
of the so-called Friends of Syria - an informal group of
countries supporting Assad's ouster - that Paris was increasing
its contacts with Syria's armed rebels.
"The process is complex but the Syrian people have been
waiting for 18 months for the opposition to succeed to move
forward," Fabius said. "It is within this perspective that
France has increased its contacts with representatives of the
armed opposition."
British Foreign Secretary William Hague backed an increase
in practical support to Syria's political opposition, especially
to those who needed to provide services in rebel areas.
The 18-month-old uprising against Assad has descended into a
civil war. More than 30,000 people have been killed, according
to opposition activists, and there are fears the conflict could
destabilize the wider Middle East.
But despite Friday's announcements, foreign assistance to
the Syrian rebels has fallen well short of the foreign-protected
safe havens the opposition wants and offers little hope of
relief to the worsening plight of civilians.
France started channeling aid to rebel-held parts of Syria
in August so that these safe havens could administer themselves
and help stanch a flow of refugees trying to escape deadly air
strikes by Assad's forces.
However, credible protection for "liberated" areas would
require no-fly zones patrolled by foreign aircraft and there
appears little chance of this happening.
Such an intervention would require a mandate from the U.N.
Security Council - something resolutely opposed by veto-wielding
members Russia and China.
The council's deadlock appears unbreakable at the moment,
Western diplomats say.
The deadlock led frustrated Western powers, Turkey and Gulf
Arab states to establish the informal Friends of Syria group,
but Western powers have said they will not supply weapons to the
lightly armed Syrian rebels, who have few answers to attacks by
Assad's combat planes and helicopter gunships.
CLINTON BLAMES IRAN
Clinton blamed Iran for propping up Assad, saying Tehran
would do all it could to support him. "Let's be very frank here
- the regime's most important lifeline is Iran," she said.
"Last week a senior Iranian official publicly acknowledged
that members of the Iranian (Islamic) Revolutionary Guard Corps
are operating inside Syria," Clinton said.
"There is no longer any doubt that Tehran will do whatever
it takes to protect its proxy and crony in Damascus. Iran will
do everything it can to evade international sanctions."
She was referring to international steps to force Iran to
abandon its nuclear program, which the West says is aimed at
producing atomic bombs. Tehran says the program is for
generating electricity and other non-military purposes.
The U.N. General Assembly's annual gathering of world
leaders this week saw sharp clashes between Iran and Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that
Israel might take military action to prevent Iran from reaching
the point where it has enough enriched uranium for a bomb. On
Friday, the United Nations urged all sides to tone down "shrill
war talk."
Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby told the Friends of Syria
group, which was meeting on the sidelines of General Assembly,
that the situation in Syria was becoming "more explosive."
"We need to start a transitional period," he said. "A
transitional period means a change to another regime."
The Friends of Syria includes the United States, Britain,
France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. Russia and
China, which have vetoed three U.N. Security Council resolutions
condemning Assad's onslaught on the opposition, are not members.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who attended the
meeting, later told the U.N. General Assembly it was "the
inability of the Security Council to act that still encourages
the Syrian regime to kill ever more people."
"The situation in Syria has evolved into a real threat to
regional peace and security," he said. "The Syrian regime
deploys every instrument to turn the legitimate struggle of the
Syrian people into a sectarian war, which will engulf the entire
region into flames."
Qatari Foreign Minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani
told reporters he was not satisfied with the international
response on Syria.
"We have to send a military force to stop the bloodshed,
this is request from Qatar's emir," he told reporters.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle called the
blockage at the Security Council "unacceptable," and added:
"It is necessary to unite the opposition."
Qatar said it would organize a meeting soon to try to unite
all strands of the Syrian opposition in an effort to create a
provisional government. Earlier this week, Qatar called for Arab
nations to "interfere" in Syria.
Fabius said he wanted this government to be recognized by
the Friends of Syria at its next meeting in Morocco.
Moroccan Foreign Minister Saad-Eddine Al-Othmani
said the meeting would probably be held on Nov. 1, but he did
not expect it to reach a plan on how to proceed.